Remain Klingon: The Federation's Relationship with Klingons

The Federation's relationship with the Klingon Empire shifted dramatically from Star Trek: Discovery's war to the Star Trek: The Next Generation era, which included Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's tumultuous storylines involving the species.

However, numerous parallels exist between key Klingon characters from Discovery's first season and the species’ leading figures from the 24th Century. The two sets of Klingons can be subdivided into four categories that offer astounding connections between the time periods.

The Messiahs: T'Kuvma & Kahless (Clone)