Published Aug 1, 2023
'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time' Audiobook, Narrated by Andrew J. Robinson, Now Available
The beloved Garak tale reunites Robinson with his fan-favorite character originated on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
The 30th anniversary celebration of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine continues!
Written by actor and director Andrew J. Robinson, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time is an unique and intense tale following Elim Garak, the character Robinson portrayed throughout the television series' seven-season run, as he attempts to stitch the ravaged society of Cardassia back together.
Star Trek and Simon & Schuster are excited to announce the audiobook adaptation of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time, narrated by Robinson himself, available now wherever audiobooks are sold!
In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time, for nearly a decade Garak has longed for just one thing — to go home. Exiled on a space station, surrounded by aliens who loathe and distrust him, going back to Cardassia has been Garak's one dream. Now, finally, he is home. But home is a world whose landscape is filled with death and destruction. Desperation and dust are constant companions and luxury is a glass of clean water and a warm place to sleep.
Andrew J. Robinson shares the inspiration behind 'A Stitch in Time':
Ironically, it is a letter from one of the aliens on that space station, Dr. Julian Bashir, that inspires Garak to look at the fabric of his life. Elim Garak has been a student, a gardener, a spy, an exile, a tailor, even a liberator. It is a life that was charted by the forces of Cardassian society with very little understanding of the person, and even less compassion.
But it is the tailor that understands who Elim Garak was, and what he could be. It is the tailor who sees the ruined fabric of Cardassia, and who knows how to bring this ravaged society back together. This is strange, because a tailor is the one thing Garak never wanted to be. But it is the tailor whom both Cardassia and Elim Garak need. It is the tailor who can put the pieces together, who can take a stitch in time.
Listen to an excerpt from 'A Stitch in Time' narrated by Andrew J. Robinson:
"Narrating the book for the audio version and revisiting Garak and his story was a true labor of love," Andrew J. Robinson shares with StarTrek.com. "It made me realize just how much I miss the rascal (but not the make-up!). I hope that people, including those who have read the book, enjoy listening to Garak's remarkable journey as much as I enjoyed taking it again."
"A Stitch in Time audiobook has long been near the top of many Star Trek fans’ wish lists," says Chris Lynch, President & Publisher, Simon & Schuster Audio. "We are thrilled that Andrew J. Robinson will fulfill those wishes and give voice to his classic Deep Space Nine tale."
