Star Trek Characters Who Know How to Take One for the Team

Spikes in the back? Agony booth? That's nothing.

We got a hint of what was to come in O'Brien's TNG days. He told Barclay about having to crawl through a Jefferies tube with 20 Talarian hook spiders, who, in addition to being called Talarian hook spiders, have legs that are half a meter long. And not only was he possessed by a vengeful alien in "Power Play," he was forced to personally torment his own wife and daughter. Then, in "Rascals," he was briefly married to a 12-year-old.

Yes, Miles' family was put through the wringer as well, and things only got worse for them all when he transferred to Deep Space 9. The writers felt that he was the “everyman” of Star Trek, so putting him in terrible situations would connect the audience more. So what did they do to him? They gave him a deadly virus in "Armageddon Game," his wife Keiko was possessed by an evil Pah-wraith ("The Assignment"), his daughter was turned into a feral child ("Time's Orphan"), and his son had to be carried by Kira Nerys — his boss — after Keiko was injured in a shuttlecraft accident. Awkward!

All of that pales in comparison to coming face-to-face multiple times with his own dead self in

"Visionary." And THAT was pretty tame compared to "Whispers," where he flees the station after everyone turns against him, then learns they were right and he's his own imposter! The real O'Brien, who'd been kidnapped, gets to watch another version of himself die... again.

In "Tribunal," he's accused of a crime he didn't commit in the worst place you'd want that to happen — Cardassia. Shortly after his arrest, he's stripped naked, strapped down to a chair, and has a tooth removed for identification — and no, they did not provide laughing gas. In "Hard Time," the most heartbreaking entry of all, he's forced to live through 20 harrowing years in prison, haunted by the false memories of having killed his cellmate. While it never happened in real life, he still experienced every excruciating minute of it. O'Brien must suffer.

Star Trek: Voyager's Harry Kim