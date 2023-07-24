The Best Sports Moments in Star Trek, Ranked

Sports are just as important in the 23rd Century as they are now. Whether they were trying to relax, trying to connect with nature, or settle an old beef, Star Trek’s finest loved to turn to sports.

Just as they do today, a person’s athletic pursuit of choice give us a glimpse into the nature of so many of those who inhabited the Enterprises, Voyager, and Deep Space 9. Though the sports aren’t exactly the same as the ones we see on ESPN and in the Olympics, it’s still a crucial part of life in the future.

With so many moments to choose from, it was hard to narrow down our choices, but after deliberating we’ve managed. These are the ten best times sports showed up on Star Trek.