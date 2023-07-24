Quark: The Best Dressed Man of the 24th Century

We might be tempted to ask why Quark doesn't dress like other Ferengi, because we instinctively expect some type of homogenous behavior from those different than us. While the answers to the question could potentially be countless, no definitive answer is provided by the series. The fact that it has to be asked, says less about the answer missing than it does about why the question is being asked in the first place.

If it's a problem that creators were self-conscious of, there is no better attempt to rectify it than represented by the Ferengi arc of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. A formerly oblique parody of the excesses of unchecked capitalism, the Ferengi species has, arguably, evolved more than any other species portrayed in Star Trek. In fact, their society undergoes a dramatic change to rein in their worst impulses over the course of Deep Space Nine's run, eventually enjoying a successful social revolution with roots in the struggle for gender equality and labor reform.