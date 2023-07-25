Star Trek's Best Looks, Ranked

Much of the fun of Star Trek conventions comes from wandering around and seeing everyone in costumes. It's great to see so many folks in Federation uniforms, but I always delight in some of the more esoteric sartorial choices. In Las Vegas, I saw a guy dressed as Kryton the Elasian security chief from “Elaan of Troyius” and nearly lost my mind.

There are literally hundreds of strange and silly outfits from the Star Trek Universe. I don't know if I could ever pick the best. Heck, I don't know if I could pick the best out of Deanna Troi's closet. Do I go with the classic, one-piece purple number, or her ankle-length, turquoise dress? Oh, why oh why would I ever want to choose? Isn't Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations worth anything anymore?!

All I can say is that what follows are 10 costumes that tickle me. Let's take a look back, have a laugh and then you can tell me all the ones I should have picked instead.