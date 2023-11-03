The Best of Quark

"I am Quark, son of Keldar, and I have come to answer the challenge of D'Ghor, son of whatever."

Never one to miss out an opportunity for profit, Quark takes credit for the untimely death of his patron, Kozak, who stiffed him on his tab, citing self-defense, as business booms alongside his newfound popularity with many arriving to hear his tale, despite Odo's caution that the Klingon's family may retaliate.

Soon, Kozak's brother D'Ghor and widow Grillka arrive to learn if Kozak died honorably in battle or not against the "slayer of Klingons." Taken to the Klingon homeworld against his will, Quark becomes entangled in another family's finances and drama. Unwilling to let the House of Kozak to fall, and the opportunity to lead her own House, Grillka presents Quark to the Klingon High Council stating that as Kozak's killer, he's invited to take his place, and his wife, resulting in the interim House of Quark. Doing what he does best, Quark aids Grilka in her quest by going over financial records of the House of Kozak, where he informs the widow and then the High Council that D'Ghor had been unscrupously attacking his brother's family assets for some time to weaken it for a takeover. Unable to leave Grilka in ruins, he arrives at a Council meeting to fight D'Ghor.

"The Jem'Hadar"