Starfleet Intelligence Operatives

A news reporter who had a previous relationship with Travis Mayweather, Gannet Brooks boarded the NX-01 Enterprise under the pretense that she was writing a story about the ship. A security background check revealed that she had made several trips to the lunar colony, leading Captain Archer to suspect she was actually a spy for Terra Prime, a 22nd Century terrorist organization which wanted non-humans to leave Earth.

In reality, Gannet worked for Starfleet Intelligence and had been assigned to identify the real Terra Prime operative who had infiltrated the crew. Gannet warned Travis about the Terra Prime informant, who turned out to be Ensign Masaro.

Captain Picard, Dr. Crusher, and Worf