Published Dec 7, 2024
The Official Trailer and Poster for Star Trek: Section 31 Are Here
The original movie starring Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh will be available to stream Friday, January 24!
Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for its original movie Star Trek: Section 31 during the Paramount+ presentation at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil. The movie will premiere on Friday, January 24, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available. The official key art for the highly anticipated movie was also revealed.
In the movie, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou — a character she played in — who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.
Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and Joe Pingue (The Expanse). Miku Martineau (Kate) portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.
Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, with a screenplay by Craig Sweeny and story by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes , the animated series and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is currently in production. All seasons of the award-winning original series , starring Sonequa Martin-Green, and the critically acclaimed original series , starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.