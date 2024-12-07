The Official Trailer and Poster for Star Trek: Section 31 Are Here

In the movie, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou — a character she played in — who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and Joe Pingue (The Expanse). Miku Martineau (Kate) portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.