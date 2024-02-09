Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Feb 5, 2024

    Star Trek Takes Home 5 Saturn Awards

    Plus, the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Patrick Stewart, Marina Sirtis, and Wil Wheaton backstage at the Saturn Awards with their awards

    Saturn Awards / Electric Entertainment & ElectricNOW

    The 51st Saturn Awards took place in Burbank, California, last night, and it was an evening to remember for the Star Trek franchise.

    Star Trek: Picard nabbed four awards as the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films recognized the third and final season with Best Science Fiction Television Series, Sir Patrick Stewart with Best Actor in a Television Series, Jonathan Frakes with Best Supporting Actor in Television Series, and Jeri Ryan with Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series.

    Todd Stashwick, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Terry Matalas, Michael Dorn, Patrick Stewart, Marina Sirtis, Michelle Hurd, and Jeri Ryan backstage at the Saturn Awards with their awards

    Saturn Awards / Electric Entertainment & ElectricNOW

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds won one Saturn Award with Paul Wesley bringing home Best Guest Star in a Television Series.

    Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige presented the special Lifetime Achievement Award to the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stewart, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, and Wil Wheaton were on hand to accept the honor.

    During the ceremony, Saturn Awards host also ensured Spiner finally received his lost award for his 1997 win of Best Supporting Actor for Star Trek: First Contact.

