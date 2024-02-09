Star Trek Takes Home 5 Saturn Awards

The 51st Saturn Awards took place in Burbank, California, last night, and it was an evening to remember for the Star Trek franchise.

Star Trek: Picard nabbed four awards as the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films recognized the third and final season with Best Science Fiction Television Series, Sir Patrick Stewart with Best Actor in a Television Series, Jonathan Frakes with Best Supporting Actor in Television Series, and Jeri Ryan with Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series.