Revisiting Star Trek: Voyager's 'Caretaker'

Right from the get-go, Janeway is approachable, but stern, decisive, and exudes authority. I still go back and forth over whether Kirk or Picard is the greatest captain, but Janeway is absolutely and forever a cut above Sisko and Archer. Anyone who disagrees with me will have to step outside (into the middle of the cold expanse of the Delta Quadrant).

Even as late as 1995, having a "woman captain" was a big deal. People weren't sure if the fans could handle it. (Maybe another franchise, but not ours.) When Harry Kim first addresses the captain, he calls her "sir." Janeway tells him that, despite Starfleet protocol, she doesn't care for "sir." He quickly pivots to "ma'am," and that's where she nails it.

"I prefer captain." Boom. Just like that, all gender hang-ups evaporate from the series. Janeway is the captain. Treat her as such.

Note: some research shows me that in the U.S. military, female officers are called "ma'am." On Battlestar Galactica, they were called "sir." But on Battlestar Galactica, they said a lot of weird frakkin' things.

I get Tom Paris now.