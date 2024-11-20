Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Nov 20, 2024

    Remembering Richard D. James, 1936 - 2024

    StarTrek.com honors the production designer and his contributions to the Star Trek universe.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Black and white portrait of Richard D. James

    Paramount Television

    StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of the Emmy Award-winning production designer Richard D. James, who passed away last week on November 11, at the age of 88, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

    James began his Star Trek tenure with the second season of Star Trek: The Next Generation, working on over 150 episodes and winning an Emmy for his work on the third-season "Sins of the Father." He would go on to work on Star Trek: Voyager's entire run before retiring.

    His sci-fi work began with the 1978 Battlestar Galactica film and seven episodes of his subsequent TV series as their art director.

    James is survived by his husband, Ron. The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to James' family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues.

