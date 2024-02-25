Remembering Kenneth Mitchell, 1974 – 2024

StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on Star Trek: Discovery. In addition, he voiced several voice characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Mitchell passed away at age 49 on February 24, 2024.

Born November 25, 1974, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mitchell appeared in multiple films and television shows, including roles such as the father of super hero Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and Olympic hopeful in Miracle. Other roles include turns on Jericho, The Astronaut Wives Club, Ghost Whisperer, and Switched at Birth.

As Kol, Mitchell hoped to bring a new perspective on Klingon culture to fans through his turn on Discovery. "Whether someone is good or bad is all about perspective, and it’s about understanding that culture," he told StarTrek.com in 2017. "You’ll get to know the Klingons on our show, and then people can decide if we really are the villains."

Mitchell is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt, and their two children. He requested that any gifts be directed towards amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research or in support of his children, Lilah and Kallum.

The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world.