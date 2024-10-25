Remembering Jeri Taylor, 1938 – 2024

StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Jeri Taylor, who passed away on October 23, 2024, at the age of 86.

Star Trek fans knew her best for penning the fan-favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Drumhead," which she deemed the script she was most proud of. Taylor joined The Next Generation staff during its fourth season before becoming co-executive producer with Rick Berman and Michael Pillar during its sixth season, and then serving as the series' executive producer and showrunner for its final season.

Taylor would go on to most notably serve as Star Trek: Voyager's showrunner, which she co-created with Berman and Pillar. She ran the writers' room for Voyager its first four seasons and would in total pen over 30 episodes across the Star Trek franchise.

Prior to Star Trek, the Emmy Award-nominated writer served as producer on the series Quincy, M.E., for which she also directed a number of episodes; Magnum, P.I.; In the Heat of the Night, and Jake and the Fatman. In addition, she co-wrote the CBS primetime movie, A Place to Call Home, starring Linda Lavin.

Kate Mulgrew, who portrayed Captain Janeway on the U.S.S. Voyager, proclaimed, "Jeri Taylor was responsible, in large part, for changing my life. She was elegant, erudite, and fiercely opinionated. She wanted Kathryn Janeway to be a significant part of her legacy and I think there is no doubt that in that endeavor she succeeded. I owe her a debt of gratitude. May she rest in peace."

Brannon Braga, who Taylor passed on showrunner duties for Voyager's final three seasons, shared, "Jeri Taylor died. She was a great writer and showrunner and, to me, a cherished mentor. Jeri was generous with her wisdom and her time, she nurtured an entire staff of young writers which is a testament to her patience. I would not have a career without Jeri's intricate guidance. She taught us all so much. Her memory will live on in many ways, but perhaps most of all in the character of Captain Janeway, who reflected the best dimensions of Jeri herself. Jeri Taylor, we were lucky to know you."

"What a wonderful person to work with! Jeri Taylor was the beating heart of @StarTrek #Voyager's groundbreaking #CaptainJaneway character. I will miss her. My condolences to her family," eulogized Robert Picardo.

Roxann Dawson shared, "RIP JERI TAYLOR. I am heart broken to hear of the passing of Jeri Taylor. Not only was her contribution to Voyager remarkable, but she was unmistakably the female voice of Voyager. I know my journey both on the show and beyond is completely affected by her presence, her talent and her vision. She was the first person I spoke to about wanting to direct. And with her support and guidance, my life was changed. I am deeply saddened by her passing but her infectious joyful outlook on life will continue to inspire me. My heart and prayers are with her family."

Michael Okuda posted, “The world of Star Trek lost one of its giants yesterday with the passing of writer-producer Jeri Taylor. Jeri became a supervising producer on Star Trek: TNG's fourth season, eventually becoming co-executive producer.”

"O, CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN. FAREWELL JERI TAYLOR, PIONEERING CO-CREATOR OF #STARTREKVOYAGER, MY FIRST SHOWRUNNER BOSS AND THE KINDEST," said Bryan Fuller.

Taylor's diverse talents and skills as a writer, director and producer all contributed to her incomparable mark within the Star Trek universe.

The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Taylor's family, friends, and loved ones around the world.