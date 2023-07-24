RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 204 - 'Among the Lotus Eaters'

An apologetic Batel has the call routed to Pike’s personal station, engaging in a lengthy conversation until finally joining the Enterprise’s captain at the dinner table. Pike pauses to collect his thoughts, then guesses that William Geary was promoted to commodore instead of Batel. She is certain Vice Admiral Pasalk is punishing her for Una’s trial. Worried, Pike believes he is hurting her career and suggests they pull their relationship back. Angered by his words, Batel leaves. Yet another intercom chime intrudes, and Una relays that they have received a sensitive communication from Starfleet Command about Rigel VII.

In the Ready Room, Una briefs Pike, Lt. La’An Noonien-Singh, Dr. Joseph M’Benga, and Lt. Erica Ortegas on the Enterprise’s mission to Rigel VII five years earlier.* They discovered the Kalar, a Bronze Age society organized in a caste system that divided it between a formidable warrior class and a secretive ruling class. The entire mission lasted only four hours, as the landing party ran into complications as soon as they beamed down. Pike explains they were ambushed and cites three crew members — Science Specialist M. Aberth, Ensign C. Plummer, and Yeoman Nguyen — as being killed in action. The Enterprise rushed Spock to Vega Colony for treatment; otherwise, he would have been the fourth casualty. Scans can’t penetrate Rigel VII’s atmosphere, but a recent starship flyby produced surface images that included a vibrant garden shaped into Starfleet’s signature delta. Assuming the first team left something behind, Pike notes that any level of cultural contamination needs to be surveyed and corrected. The captain plans to lead a small strike team to assess the situation.

The junior officers are dismissed, and Una approaches Pike about the Cayuga’s departure. Pike details that he and Batel are taking some time apart, prompting Number One to point out that the captain tends to push people away when they get too close. In denial, Pike uses the excuse that Starfleet captains have other priorities, but Una replies that everyone deserves joy in their life. Pike changes the subject, haunted by his last trip to Rigel VII. In his eyes, Starfleet is sending him a message by offering the assignment — Enterprise needs to clean up its own mess.