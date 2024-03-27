Who is Rachel Garrett?

In Star Trek: Picard's third-season premiere episode, "The Next Generation," Raffi Musiker is given her only lead in the mysterious Starfleet Intelligence case, Operation: Daybreak — "the Red Lady." Musiker soon discovers the Red Lady is actually a red bronze statue of Rachel Garrett. The statue is unveiled at a dedication ceremony ahead of Frontier Day at the Starfleet Recruiting Center.

Unfortunately, Musiker's discovery comes too late and her emergency hails go unanswered as the site is attacked with stolen quantum tech swallowing the Recruitment Center whole right under it. And just as quickly, a portal opens above with the building reappearing as it falls out of the portal towards the ground.

Who is exactly is Rachel Garrett, and where does she belong in Starfleet history?