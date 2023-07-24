RECAP | Star Trek: Picard 301 – The Next Generation

Captain Will Riker waits for Picard at 10 Forward as the bar is crowded with souvenir starships for the upcoming Frontier Day celebration. Will is deflated when the bartender reveals there’s so many Enterprise-D’s because, “no one wants those fat ones.” He clocks Picard’s somber mood as his former captain apologizes for taking him away from his family. However, Will notes that Deanna and Kestra welcome his absence.

Huddled over their whiskeys at the darkest table in the bar, Riker examines Beverly’s message on Picard’s PADD. He reminisces about the Myriad codec to the old days when they were worried their comms were compromised on Rigel VII. While he doesn’t recognize the word ‘Hellbird,’ Will explains that was a computer virus on the Enterprise when Picard was assimilated as Locutus the Borg.** The virus scrambled their navigational data and arbitrarily added “3” to every digit, now with Beverly’s coordinates updated, they have their new destination — the Ryton system, just outside of Federation Space. Will wants to know why Beverly cut them all out, but Picard states he needs a ship. Will smiles and believes they’re overdue for a “good old-fashioned road trip.”

Elsewhere, on M’Talas Prime, a hooded and out-of-sorts Raffi roams the street of the District Six underworld. An Orion calls her out for getting a hit two days in a row, to which Raffi pleads that she’s kicked out of Starfleet and is looking for a way back in. She asks her dealer for intel on the rumors of an experimental tech stolen from Daystrom Institute. If she can get that weapon before it falls into the wrong hands, she has her ticket back in to Starfleet. Spooked, her dealer takes her money, giving her a lead involving the “Red Lady,” before expressing he never wants to see her again. Leaving the alley, Raffi straightens out; it was an act. She taps her hidden communicator; the commander requests a debriefing with her superiors at Starfleet Intelligence. She hesitates but ultimately disposes of the drugs.