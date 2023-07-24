On Star Trek: Picard, Family is Everything

The same themes extend to the rest of the characters viewers will meet, new and old. “Picard, Raffi, Elnor, Rios, Jurati... they're all very disenfranchised from their families in different ways. They're very alone when we meet them,” he added. “And what happens over the course of the season is that these people who are alone end up coming together and become a Bridge crew family, just not in a way that you always expect... by the end of Season 1, you'll see how much of a family they've actually become.”

The show breaks from Star Trek tradition in that it does not center on a particular starship and crew, but Kadin assured the room that the show would still feel like the best of Star Trek.

“I also think so much of what people love about Star Trek is that they're on a ship and they go on a mission, but it's always about the people,” she said. “It's always the message. It's hope, it's quality, it's mirroring what's happening in our world today, and all of that still stands. They're just not on a Federation starship. I don't think anyone's going to question that at its core it's definitely Trek.”