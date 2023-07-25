RECAP: Star Trek: Picard — Remembrance

What is that Picard did? We don’t have to wait long to find out — it turns out the interview is much more adversarial than anyone might have hoped for (but it serves as a perfect, quick way to bring longtime fans and those new to the franchise up to speed). After the supernova, the Romulans asked for help in relocating, and Jean-Luc left the Enterprise to oversee the rescue efforts. It seems that the relocation didn’t have full support because many saw the Romulans as enemies (watch The Next Generation episodes “The Defector” and “Face of the Enemy” for more background on this historical relationship). It’s an interesting parallel to the end of hostilities between the Klingon Empire and the Federation, as seen in Star Trek: VI: The Undiscovered Country — the explosion of a Klingon moon had drastic negative effects on their homeworld, and they could no longer afford to maintain an adversarial relationship.

Things didn’t quite go as planned for Picard, though. A group of rogue synthetic life forms (called “synths”) attacked Mars, destroyed the rescue fleet, and killed almost 100,000 people (the Short Trek “Children of Mars” fills in a bit of this background). Not only did this lead to a ban on artificial life, but Starfleet called off the rescue efforts. Jean-Luc vehemently disagreed with both points (“It was downright criminal!”), and ended up resigning his commission.

This is a lot of exposition in a very short amount of time, and it’s a testament to the talent of the writer’s room and Patrick Stewart’s performance that it doesn’t feel overwhelming. Dahj sees the interview and seeks out Picard at his Labarre, France vineyard. But before either of them can get any answers, she disappears.

It’s another dream featuring Data, this time in a The Next Generation-era uniform, that leads Jean-Luc to remember where he’s seen Dahj’s face before. He takes a trip to San Francisco, to the Starfleet Archives, which is basically his own personal museum. (Did anyone else tear up when they saw the Captain Picard Day banner that he saved? So many of the items here have such meaning!) It turns out Data painted Dahj’s face two decades ago on a painting called “Daughter.”

We know Data always wanted a daughter — The Next Generation episode “The Offspring” told us that much. But if Dahj is Data’s daughter, how is that possible, considering he’s been dead for so long? We don’t have much of a chance to find out because though Dahj tracks Picard down again, Romulan attackers manage to kill her before Jean-Luc can find answers. It’s an incredible scene, especially the moment where Picard pauses on the stairs to catch his breath — a small signal that while this is the great captain we remember, time has taken its toll.