Meet the Mild Mannered High School Teacher With a Secret Identity

I spent much of my childhood (OK, and my adult life as well) watching TOS, and this captain’s chair looks like it was transported from the bridge of the Enterprise to this workshop. The buttons and lights all look like they did on that 20-inch RCA television years ago.

Nowling, who teaches design and engineering at Purdue Polytechnic High School, says this is the third captain’s chair he’s created, but the first one he’s built around an authentic key component. He built his first two around the time the original chair went on auction, eventually selling for $265,000. The Profiles in History auction house gave detailed measurements of the chair in the selling description, and Nowling talked to the auction curator to fill in some of the remaining blanks.

Once completed, Nowling’s finished chair made its way onto the convention circuit, with more than 50 actors from the various TV shows and movies signing it. But when a main component of the original chair popped up online, Nowling knew he had to build a new version from scratch.

“The TOS set designers built the original around a leather Madison chair that was sold mainly to doctor’s offices,” Nowling, who is 46, says. Because no one expected the explosion in maker culture, particularly around Star Trek props, the chairs were simply thrown out when they reached the end of their useful lifespan. The remaining ones are now incredibly hard to find and pricey to boot; Nowling purchased this one for $1,500 from a friend online.