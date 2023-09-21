Redeeming Ransom

Perhaps the most vain member of Starfleet to date, this native of Tycho City, and first officer of the U.S.S. Cerritos, exhibits a level of overconfidence so laughable that he fights like Kirk, flirts like Riker, and flaunts a hair game on par with that of Christopher Pike. More interested in working out and the oddly sensual properties of the Iberian Peninsula, this arrogant amalgam of masculine archetypes oftentimes seems as though he’d be more at home composing ballads about Barcelona than leading second contact missions throughout the Galar system. Cursed with an insatiable need to impress his superiors, coupled with an obsession for career advancement and sculpting his obliques, he’s a by-the-books bootlicker whose overly inflated ego best represents the faults of those who’ve come before.

However, this in no way makes him a bad person. Were we to dig past that machismo, it would not take long to discover that Ransom is in fact quite the competent officer. One who actually uses an air of egotism to mask feelings of self-doubt and diffidence as they cry out for conciliation. Yes, I do realize he was responsible for bringing a rage virus back aboard the Cerritos. And yes, I do recall that a total lack of preparedness once resulted in him attempting to pick up a Salt Vampire. However, just beneath that cocky, clueless exterior lies a capable commander with a list of redeeming qualities a mile long! Sure, he may be a bit much to handle on occasion, but the truth of the matter is that this Number One remains, not only an asset to his crew, but Starfleet as a whole.

Join me now for a look at the redeeming qualities of Star Trek: Lower Decks' Commander Jack Ransom.