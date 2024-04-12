Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Apr 12, 2024

    Star Trek: Lower Decks to Conclude with Fifth and Final Season

    The hit original animated series will arrive later this fall.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    At their booth in the Cerritos mess hall, Rutherford, Tendi, Boimler, and Mariner all raise their glass in cheer after enjoying several drinks together in 'Caves'

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Lower Decks will conclude later this fall with its fifth and final season.

    Series creator Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman confirm the news in a touching tribute to the series and its fans:

    To the fans,

    We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it’s no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek. We’re excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off.

    Finally, thank you for always being so creative and joyful, for filling convention halls and chanting
    LOWER DECKS!" We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures.

    LLAP
    Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

    Star Trek: Lower Decks to conclude with Season 5 statement from Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; D'Vana Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Sam Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ Bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

    The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

