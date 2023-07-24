Lessons Learned from Liam Shaw

Secondly, Shaw was also quite knowledgeable. When it became known that a Changeling had infiltrated the Titan, Shaw became somewhat of an in-house expert on the subject. Familiar with the physiology and behaviour of the species, it was this knowledge that allowed Seven and her crewmates to get the upper hand on their uninvited guest and uncover a much larger plot that permeated to the very core of Starfleet. Had it not been for Shaw’s comprehension of the “walking, talking clay dough,” their receptacles, and their “resi-goo,” it is entirely possible that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would have turned out very differently. Yes, Shaw’s knowledge in this area not only helped save all of the lives aboard the Titan, but preserved the very future of Starfleet itself. Additionally, the man’s mechanical know-how would also come in quite handy during an attempt to exit the Ryton Nebula. Heading to Engineering, this decorated commander got back to his roots and used his skills to disengage the nacelle covers so that the Titan could ride a bio-electric wave back out into open space. With Seven watching his back, Shaw was able to complete the job and the crew was able to escape. Again, had it not been for the knowledge and know-how of the blunt, outspoken Shaw in this instance, things would have turned out very differently for our heroes indeed!

Finally, Shaw showed himself to be self-sacrificing. Once again looking to embrace the whole needs of the many philosophy, in a way that I am certain would make even Spock himself grin from pointy ear to pointy ear, this truly complex captain proved himself to be just as brave and honorable as the countless commanding officers who came before him. Determined to aid the reunited crew of the Enterprise in their escape against the Borg, Shaw nobly sacrifices himself in a firefight against assimilated crew and allows the beloved TNG stalwarts to get away. As if this is not enough, he further redeems himself for a season’s worth of disrespect towards Seven of Nine in his final moments, thus rising above the long-standing trauma of the past to become something more – one of Starfleet’s finest.