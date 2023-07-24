How Cristóbal Rios Teaches Us to Appreciate the Little Things

While we all have hopes, dreams, and aspirations that we wish to accomplish during our time on this planet, these may not always come to pass. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we may find ourselves unlawfully terminated from a job, separating from a once beloved spouse, getting sick, or being forced to move away from family and friends. When such things happen, we may soon find ourselves becoming more than a little jaded toward our new circumstances. After all, it is only human to express feelings of anger and frustration when things in life don’t happen exactly as we expect them to. As a species, we crave control. When we are unable to maintain it, things can feel overwhelming. However, if not kept in check, these feelings could soon rob us of our joy and cause us to miss out on the activities that, at one time in life, made us so very happy.

Regardless of his negative feelings towards Starfleet due to the circumstances surrounding his departure, Rios successfully kept his emotions in check and continued to find time to appreciate the niceties of life. He still finds appreciation for the little things despite the unexpected twists and turns he had experienced while serving alongside Captain Vandermeer. This is a valuable lesson to be sure, and one that is only further evidenced during his attendance at the Europa banquet in 2024.