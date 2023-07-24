Leaving Behind: How the Deep Space Nine Finale Added Depth to the Franchise

Put in that context, it’s easy to see the similarity in the decision to jump 900 years into the future, with Sisko being selected by the Prophets to join them in their nonlinear existence. It was not Sisko’s decision, but he was told a separation was coming, and that his inescapable fate would be crucial to both of his duties to Starfleet and Bajor. For both Sisko and the crew of the Discovery, the journey from home is more costly to the individual because they’re aware their loved ones left behind may never experience closure. It’s a good moment to wonder what the continuing mission does to the people who don’t get to go along.

Believing that one always has a clear vision of what the future holds can be deceptive. The entire premise of Star Trek: Picard focuses on Jean-Luc’s attempt to deal with the biggest losses of his career. Faced with the grief of losing his best friend coupled with a career-ending disappointment in Starfleet’s commitment to serving the greater good, he does the only thing that makes sense — he returns to his family’s vineyard and attempts to make a quiet life for himself. Why would he not find a distant moon or travel to parts unknown? Because, at this time in his life, Jean-Luc has decided that Earth is more than a place to return to “whenever he can.” More than that, he is attempting to provide new roots for a population of displaced Romulans — people who have no home to return to. The solution was not to send them away; it was to give them a place with walls and soil.