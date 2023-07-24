Kira Nerys' Finest Hours

The Star Trek universe is full of inspiring women with strengths spanning the spectrum. When it comes to appreciating boldness, shrewdness, and fiery determination, we have to take a moment to recognize Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Kira Nerys. Played by Nana Visitor, Major Kira is the liaison officer assigned to DS9 and her distrust in the Federation — yet another unwanted presence in her home world — is both warranted and useful. As a non-Federation officer and former Bajoran Resistance member she brings a rebellious spirit to the Federation’s sometimes strict adherence to protocol. Not to mention her keen ability to sniff out a liar or plot.

Whether you want to get to know Kira Nerys, bask in her badassery, or experience her meaningful arc over DS9’s seven seasons, here are some of Kira Nerys’ best episodes.