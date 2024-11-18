The Journey from Star Trek Generations to Picard's Final Season

Having lost their planet to the Borg and with nowhere else to go, El-Aurian refugees were aboard two transport ships that had a brush with the Nexus during the U.S.S. Enterprise-B's celebratory launch in Generations.

The Federation starship rescued Guinan and Soran, and while the former moved on with her life, the latter became obsessed with finding his way back into the Nexus at all costs. The devastation wrought by the Borg pushed Soran to the brink of genocide, but the Collective's neverending toll on Jean-Luc Picard turned out to be far more subtle.

In Picard's " ," Dr. Beverly Crusher deduced that Picard had never really suffered from irumodic syndrome. Captured by the Borg and assimilated into Locutus, Picard had instead been modified to pass on a sort of organic technology to his son, Jack. Though the Borg's impact on Soran and Jack differed, the end result was the same — Jack's altered physiology nearly initiated an entire planet's annihilation.

The Picard Family Line