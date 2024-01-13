Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jan 13, 2024

    Humble Bundle's 'All I Need to Know I Learned From Star Trek' Sale Launches Today

    Pay what you want for a collection of digital Star Trek books!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Humble Bundle collage of Star Trek Explorer magazines

    StarTrek.com

    Titan Magazines and Titan Books have partnered with Humble Bundle to offer an unmissable bundle of Star Trek books!

    The "Everything I Know I Learned From Star Trek" bundle launches today, Saturday, January 13, and runs through to February 3 at 11am Pacific Time. Pay what you want for a collection of digital Star Trek books worth over $290!

    Humble Bundle 'All I Need to Know I Learned From Star Trek' promotional banner

    Titan

    The books included in the bundle contain companions to hit series including Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Discovery; there interviews with iconic Star Trek actors including William Shatner (Captain Kirk), Leonard Nimoy (Spock), Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway); explorations of classic episodes and movies; must-read fiction, and much more!

    And as well as furnishing your digital library with these indispensable titles, you’ll also be supporting the work of these two charities — Every Library Institute and The Trevor Project.

    Humble Bundle 'All I Need to Know I Learned From Star Trek' promotional banner

    Titan

    The "Everything I Know I Learned From Star Trek" bundle includes:
    • The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 1: The Movies
    • The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 2: 50 Years of Star Trek
    • The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 3: All Good Things
    • The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 4: Epic Episodes
    • The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 5: Classic Picard
    • The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 6: Discovery Special
    • The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 7: Villains
    • Star Trek: Picard – The Collector’s Edition
    • Star Trek Beyond: The Movie Special
    • Star Trek: Voyager – Anniversary Special
    • Star Trek Prometheus – Fire With Fire
    • Star Trek Prometheus – The Root of All Change
    • Star Trek Prometheus – In The Heart of Chaos
    • Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2014
    • Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2015
    • Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2016
    • Star Trek Explorer #1
    • Star Trek Explorer #2

    Pay what you want for a collection of digital Star Trek books now!

