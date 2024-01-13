Published Jan 13, 2024
Humble Bundle's 'All I Need to Know I Learned From Star Trek' Sale Launches Today
Pay what you want for a collection of digital Star Trek books!
Titan Magazines and Titan Books have partnered with Humble Bundle to offer an unmissable bundle of Star Trek books!
The "Everything I Know I Learned From Star Trek" bundle launches today, Saturday, January 13, and runs through to February 3 at 11am Pacific Time. Pay what you want for a collection of digital Star Trek books worth over $290!
The books included in the bundle contain companions to hit series including Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Discovery; there interviews with iconic Star Trek actors including William Shatner (Captain Kirk), Leonard Nimoy (Spock), Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway); explorations of classic episodes and movies; must-read fiction, and much more!
And as well as furnishing your digital library with these indispensable titles, you’ll also be supporting the work of these two charities — Every Library Institute and The Trevor Project.
The "Everything I Know I Learned From Star Trek" bundle includes:
- The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 1: The Movies
- The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 2: 50 Years of Star Trek
- The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 3: All Good Things
- The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 4: Epic Episodes
- The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 5: Classic Picard
- The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 6: Discovery Special
- The Best of Star Trek Magazine Vol. 7: Villains
- Star Trek: Picard – The Collector’s Edition
- Star Trek Beyond: The Movie Special
- Star Trek: Voyager – Anniversary Special
- Star Trek Prometheus – Fire With Fire
- Star Trek Prometheus – The Root of All Change
- Star Trek Prometheus – In The Heart of Chaos
- Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2014
- Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2015
- Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2016
- Star Trek Explorer #1
- Star Trek Explorer #2
