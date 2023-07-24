Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Prodigy

    Published Oct 25, 2021

    How to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy

    A new adventure awaits for an intrepid young crew

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    ST Prodigy

    Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2021, All Rights Reserved

    Attention, Star Trek fans! You’ve never seen a Trek like this before. A highly-anticipated new Star Trek adventure for the whole family is beaming in. Star Trek: Prodigy makes its debut on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour premiere episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.

    The CG-animated series follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

    Star Trek: Prodigy - Meet Rok-Tahk

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and across Latin America, the Nordics and Australia, and will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada.

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Growing Up with Star Trek: Prodigy's Gwyn
    Star Trek: Prodigy
    Three photos of Gwyn, holding her sword and smiling at the camera, are against a blue background featuring the Star Trek: Prodigy delta.
    Star Trek: Prodigy and the Quiet Horror of Time
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of a starship floating through space surrounded with melting clocks
    Bring Home Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray and MOD DVD on November 12
    Merch
    Packshot of the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 against a planet's surface background
    A Space and Time Traveler's Guide to Star Trek
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic of The Doctor and Starfleet Captain shaking hands as the TARDIS and starship take off above them
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top