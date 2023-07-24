How to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy

Attention, Star Trek fans! You’ve never seen a Trek like this before. A highly-anticipated new Star Trek adventure for the whole family is beaming in. Star Trek: Prodigy makes its debut on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour premiere episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.

The CG-animated series follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.