Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    Published Sep 14, 2022

    How Many New Crewmembers Can You Name?

    It’s time to separate the ensigns from the commanding officer...

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek crewmembers across the franchise

    StarTrek.com

    We live in a Star Trek boom time. Since Star Trek: Discoverydebuted in 2017, we’ve seen the launches of Star Trek: Short Treks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. With so many new Trek shows, and so many new Trek characters, the big Trek question is: Are you keeping up? It’s time to take our quiz, and find out.

    STREAM: Watch the New Season of Star Trek: Lower Decks Now!

    Here’s how our game will work — We’ll show you characters from the latest Star Trek shows, from Discovery to Strange New World, and you’ll tell us their names. The quiz will start out easy, but by the end, only Starfleet Academy experts will still be scoring points.

    Scroll down to get started — and be on the lookout for even more new Trek characters in Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, now streaming on Paramount+!

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Related

    Star Trek, Horticulture, and Healing
    Feature
    Kayshon smells a flower surrounded by other illustrations of flowers and foliage as well as an episodic still of Keiko O'Brien tending to her bonsai plant in 'The House of Quark'
    Star Trek Explorer #12: Gabrielle Ruiz and Playing the Vulcan Rendition of Mariner
    Publishing
    Illustration of colorful shapes along with the cover of Star Trek Explorer #12 and three episodic stills of the Vulcan T'Lyn
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Star Trek Universe Returns to New York Comic Con 2024
    News
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top