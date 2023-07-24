Go Inside the Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 & 2 Propstore Auction

Jolan tru, Star Trek fans!

Propstore, the world’s leading auction house of original movie props, costumes, and memorabilia, in association with Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences is proud to present the first-ever online auction to feature authentic props, costumes, and set decorations straight from the production of Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 & 2. More details here.

Over 300 items are to be offered in this auction, which takes place online from November 15 to November 29, 2022. Collectors can register now to bid in the auction, view the preview gallery, and get updates by visiting Propstore's official website.

As we’ve worked hard to bring fans the best of Star Trek: Picard’s first two seasons, a few items caught our eye. These are among our favorite items going on sale, and we’ve rounded them up to explain why they’re so key to Jean-Luc’s latest adventures. All of them are a treat for Star Trek fans, and we’re so excited to share them with you today.