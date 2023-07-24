Published Nov 15, 2022
Go Inside the Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 & 2 Propstore Auction
From an admiral's uniform to the most storied drink in the universe, here are a few memorable pieces from the first two seasons.
Jolan tru, Star Trek fans!
Propstore, the world's leading auction house of original movie props, costumes, and memorabilia, in association with Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences is proud to present the first-ever online auction to feature authentic props, costumes, and set decorations straight from the production of Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 & 2.
As we’ve worked hard to bring fans the best of Star Trek: Picard’s first two seasons, a few items caught our eye. These are among our favorite items going on sale, and we’ve rounded them up to explain why they’re so key to Jean-Luc’s latest adventures. All of them are a treat for Star Trek fans, and we’re so excited to share them with you today.
Romulan Sentry Guard Uniform
You might notice that the Romulan Sentry Guard Uniform costume does not look very Romulan at all, and that is by design. This is Romulan subterfuge at its best. Its look subtly incorporates design elements borrowed from two other famous adversaries from Star Trek, the Klingons and Cardassians. This uniform is designed to look like it was worn by a member of any other species than Romulan — all the better to throw Starfleet off their tracks!
The La Sirena Combadge
This little combadge recalls the name and logo of Captain Cristóbal Rios' freighter, La Sirena. Designed to be a stylized depiction of a traditional Siren, this bisected badge consists of pewter colored hair above a bronze tail, and if you look closely, you can see the delicate features of the mermaid's face within the negative space of the badge.
2366 Starfleet Combadge
Newly sculpted for Star Trek: Picard's flashback scenes, this version of Star Trek: The Next Generation's traditional combadge would have seen use during Admiral Picard's time as captain of the Enterprise-D. The new sculpt for this badge differs somewhat from the props worn a generation ago, due to the way television production has evolved. Those earlier badges were molded resin and hand painted gold, silver and black. Black paint was applied to the edges of the Starfleet Delta to provide depth and definition for the cameras and TV sets of the time. This new iteration of the combadge is a truly modern creation. Redesigned and replicated within a 3D printer, this badge has a refined sculpt and eliminates the black paint that's no longer required for contemporary high-definition televisions.
Jean-Luc Picard and Data's Card Game Tea Set
One of our favorite call-backs to TNG has to be this tea set from the first episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 1. Jean-Luc's penchant for "Tea, Earl Grey. Hot" is legendary, and he drank it out of countless different cups throughout his adventures, but never more than out of a set that looked just like this. This tea set, based on the long-discontinued and now vintage Bodum tea set used aboard the Enterprise-D, always seemed to be Captain Picard's favorite. Seen throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation, this tea set is the one most associated with the captain of the Federation's flagship.
Jean-Luc Picard's Ship in a Bottle "Croiseur de Combat Promellien"
"The ship in the bottle. Model airships. I used to build them when I was a child. My God, I bet I had a Promellian battlecruiser too." - Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Booby Trap"
The legendary Promellian battle cruiser! In the classic TNG episode "Booby Trap," Captain Picard reminisces that, as a boy in La Barre, he built ships in bottles. Ancient and mysterious, this ship held a particular fascination for the young Jean-Luc. This notion, and this ship, was brought forward to the present day. Admiral Picard had this model in his library at Château Picard.
Admiral Jean-Luc Picard’s Stunt Starfleet Uniform
From Season 2's premiere episode “The Star Gazer,” this is the one and only time in the series so far that Sir Patrick Stewart dons the current uniform of a Starfleet officer, and a flag officer at that. We're very well-versed in the costumes worn by Star Trek's heroes, and this may be one of our favorites in the entire franchise. The design of this uniform borrows elements from all the greatest Starfleet looks of the last 57 years. The collar is the direct descendant of the black collar's worn by Captain Kirk and the crew of the original U.S.S. Enterprise in Star Trek: The Original Series. The chest flap closure is lifted from the epic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan uniforms. The perfect shoulder pontes and color scheme are pure Star Trek: The Next Generation, while the colored shoulders and black torso recall the uniforms worn on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. This uniform is an homage to Star Trek's storied history, and is one of our favorite costumes from Star Trek: Picard.
2401 Saurian Brandy Bottle
"Top shelf or hooch?"
"Hooch"
"Saurian brandy it is." - Guinan and Jean-Luc Picard
When it comes to spirits in the final frontier, there's few with the history of Saurian brandy. From the very beginning of Star Trek: The Original Series and on through to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, its distinctive "powder horn" bottle has appeared in nearly every iteration of Star Trek. In Star Trek: Picard Season 2, it appears a couple of times in Guinan's new terrestrial bar.
Guinan may have thought of it as "hooch," but it's a beautiful piece of Star Trek continuity.
These pieces and so many others from the first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard have been a delight to catalog for our auction. It's our hope that wherever they go in the future, they'll be enjoyed as much as we have enjoyed working with them.
