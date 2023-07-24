Propstore to Auction Over 300 Props & Costumes from Star Trek: Picard This Month

Additionally, 100% of the Hammer Price proceeds from the sales of the Leonard Nimoy Personal Contax 645 Camera Equipment with Photos from the Collection of Leonard Nimoy (est. $4,000-6,000), will be donated by the Nimoy family in memory of Leonard Nimoy to support the UCLA Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) Research Program under Dr. John Belperio. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. Dr. Belperio’s research focuses on early COPD diagnosis and the preservation of lung function of COPD patients. The Nimoy family has been funding Dr. Belperio’s COPD research since Leonard Nimoy’s death in 2015.

Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Marketing for Propstore, spoke about the upcoming auction: “Propstore is thrilled to be offering a selection of amazing items from the first two seasons of Jean-Luc Picard’s return to television in Star Trek: Picard. In addition to a number of props and costumes that reflect Picard’s past, the auction has a selection of pieces from old and new characters such as Q, Seven of Nine, Guinan, Agnes Jurati, Raffi Musiker, Cristóbal Rios, Dahj/Soji, and, of course, old adversaries such as the Borg and the Romulans.”

Preview some of the Star Trek: Picard auction items in our gallery here!