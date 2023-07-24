Published Nov 8, 2022
Propstore to Auction Over 300 Props & Costumes from Star Trek: Picard This Month
Bring home a piece of Star Trek's legacy!
Propstore, one of the world’s leading Entertainment Memorabilia Auctioneers, in association with Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, announced today the first-ever Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 & 2 Online Auction.
For the first time ever, over 300 original costumes, props, set decoration, and behind-the-scenes memorabilia from Seasons 1 and 2 of the television series Star Trek: Picard will be offered in this online auction. Collectors will have the opportunity to own authentic pieces of the Star Trek universe.
Bidding begins at 12pm EST (9am PST) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and concludes Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12pm EST (9am PST). Fans can register now to bid in the auction and to get updates here.
Highlights of the upcoming auction that fans and collectors can bid on with estimated sale prices include:
- Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) Light-up Phaser Rifle from Season 1, est. $8,000-$12,000
- Romulan Mother of All Disruptors from Season 2, est. $6,000-$8,000
- Data (Brent Spiner) ”Daughter” Framed Painting with Back Turned from Season 1, est. $6,000-$8,000
- Agnes Jurati “Borgati” Stunt Borg Queen Costume from Season 2, est. $6,000-$8,000
- General Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) Confederation Combadge from Season 2, est. $6,000-$8,000
- Admiral Jean-Luc Picard Stunt Starfleet Uniform with After Production-Made Combadge from Season 2, est. $5,000-$7,000
- Confederation Timeline Star Corps Static Handheld Phaser with Belt and Holster from Season 2, est. $4,000-$6,000
- Young Jean-Luc Picard (Dylan Von Halle) Skeleton Key from Season 2, est. $3,000-$5,000
- Narek (Harry Treadaway) Open Impossible Box from Season 1, est. $3,000-$5,000
- Elnor Stunt Romulan Warrior Costume with Stunt Tan Qalankh Sword from Season 1, est. $3,000-$5,000
- Romulan Black Ops Sneak Attack Static Open Dual Disruptor from Season 1, est. $3,000-$5,000
- Jean-Luc Picard Stunt Leather Jacket Costume with La Sirena Combadge from Season 1, est. $3,000-$5,000
- Dahj and Soji Asha (Isa Briones) Necklace from Season 1, est. $3,000-$5,000
- Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) Meeting with Jean-Luc Picard Costume from Season 2, est. $2,500-$3,500
- Chateau Picard Oval Wine Cask from Season 1, est. 2,500-$3,500
Each item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by series Executive Producer, Alex Kurtzman, and Propstore.
Additionally, 100% of the Hammer Price proceeds from the sales of the Leonard Nimoy Personal Contax 645 Camera Equipment with Photos from the Collection of Leonard Nimoy (est. $4,000-6,000), will be donated by the Nimoy family in memory of Leonard Nimoy to support the UCLA Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) Research Program under Dr. John Belperio. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. Dr. Belperio’s research focuses on early COPD diagnosis and the preservation of lung function of COPD patients. The Nimoy family has been funding Dr. Belperio’s COPD research since Leonard Nimoy’s death in 2015.
Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Marketing for Propstore, spoke about the upcoming auction: “Propstore is thrilled to be offering a selection of amazing items from the first two seasons of Jean-Luc Picard’s return to television in Star Trek: Picard. In addition to a number of props and costumes that reflect Picard’s past, the auction has a selection of pieces from old and new characters such as Q, Seven of Nine, Guinan, Agnes Jurati, Raffi Musiker, Cristóbal Rios, Dahj/Soji, and, of course, old adversaries such as the Borg and the Romulans.”
