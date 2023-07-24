Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Shows Us That Baseball is a Game Worth Playing

The game turns out miserably for the Niners (which is to be expected, playing against an all-Vulcan team), but as any longtime Cubs fan knows, there is plenty of joy to be had in the game even when you’re coming in dead last. After celebrating a particularly ridiculous play by Nog and Jake, Sisko finally allows himself to put aside his rivalry with Solok and fully enjoy the game, no matter the outcome. It didn't matter that they’d lost; one run was all they needed. The team’s celebration in Quark’s afterward is the first time in ages we see so much laughter on the show; it is also clearly a love letter to Sisko, as they hand him a new baseball signed by every member of the team.

The episode is a one-off in both plot and tone; the crew returns to fighting the Dominion War through the end of the season and show. But it's a clearly needed respite, and allows our heroes to blow off steam and express joy in a concrete way.

Its placement draws uncanny parallels to my real-life celebration of the Cubs' 2016 World Series victory, which in so many ways was a lifeline for me following the election. After running on a platform fueled by rampant bigotry, Trump's victory signaled the legitimization of America's preexisting racism, sexism, homophobia, and ableism. The spike of hate crimes in the days after his election was proof to me that as a queer, disabled, half-Arab woman, my fear for myself and my loved ones was not an overreaction. At a time when I and everyone I knew was overwhelmed with despair and hopelessness about the future, walking past Wrigley Field reminded me of how happy I'd been just weeks before, and that that happiness was still something I could tap into as a reminder that not everything in the world was indescribably bleak. I went to more Cubs games in 2017 than any other season because it was a place where I could scream and cheer at the top of my lungs, with minimal worry about what was going on outside Wrigley's brick walls.

I say minimal because unlike Sisko, I can't separate baseball from politics in this day and age. Between the team's White House visit, the political alignments of the owners, and team members' suspensions for domestic violence (although this is a problem throughout major league sports), it is increasingly hard for me to be a Cubs fan. My love of the team goes far beyond whoever is in charge of them now, but it's hard to justify that sometimes.