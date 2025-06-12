Paramount+ Announces Fifth and Final Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17 on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on Thursday, September 11. Paramount+ , which is .

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been lauded by critics and fans alike, with its first two seasons earning a Certified Fresh recognition from Rotten Tomatoes. The series has also been nominated for multiple awards throughout its run, including a Best Drama Series nomination from the Critics Choice Awards in 2023 and a win for Best Science Fiction Television Series from the Saturn Awards in 2022.

"From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible," said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman. "We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over."