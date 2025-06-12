Published Jun 12, 2025
Paramount+ Announces Fifth and Final Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Produced by CBS Studios, Season 3 premieres on Thursday, July 17.
Paramount+ today announced that the fan-favorite original series has been renewed for a fifth and final six-episode season ahead of the third season premiere this summer. Production will begin on the final season later this year.
The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17 on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on Thursday, September 11. Paramount+ , which is .
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been lauded by critics and fans alike, with its first two seasons earning a Certified Fresh recognition from Rotten Tomatoes. The series has also been nominated for multiple awards throughout its run, including a Best Drama Series nomination from the Critics Choice Awards in 2023 and a win for Best Science Fiction Television Series from the Saturn Awards in 2022.
"From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible," said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman. "We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over."
The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and the upcoming third season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest star Carol Kane and special guest star Paul Wesley.
Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.
The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes , the original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. All seasons of the animated series ; the award-winning original series , starring Sonequa Martin-Green; and the critically acclaimed original series , starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.