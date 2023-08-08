EXO-6 Unveils Museum-Grade Collectible Figures from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

EXO-6’s attention to detail in sculpting, likeness, and screen-accurate costumes has earned them a reputation as one of the foremost manufacturers of Star Trek collectibles.

Fans can expect the same level of dedication and excellence in EXO-6's upcoming line of figures from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Each figure will showcase the unique characteristics and personality of the respective character, providing collectors with an opportunity to own a piece of the Star Trek universe that is truly immersive.The announcement of EXO-6's foray into Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes at a time when excitement for the series is at its peak. With its exploration of new worlds and fresh adventures, this series promises to reignite the spirit of exploration and wonder that has been central to the Star Trek franchise since its inception.