    Published Aug 2, 2023

    EXO-6 Unveils Museum-Grade Collectible Figures from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    The series' 1:6 scale museum-grade articulated figures include Captain Pike, Number One, Spock, Nurse Chapel, and La'An Noonien-Singh.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Exo-6 Figures

    StarTrek.com

    In an exciting development for Star Trek enthusiasts and collectors alike, EXO-6 has just unveiled their plans to release a stunning line of museum-grade 1:6 scale figures from the popular hit series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

    Known for their exceptional attention to detail and craftsmanship, EXO-6 promises to deliver an extraordinary collection that captures the essence of the characters — Captain Pike, Una Chin-Riley (Number One), Spock, Nurse Christine Chapel, and La'An Noonien-Singh — and brings them to life like never before.

    Christopher Pike EXO-6 figure

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, set in the early days of Captain Christopher Pike's command on the U.S.S. Enterprise, has garnered immense praise and excitement among fans. Now, with EXO-6's commitment to creating 1:6 scale figures from this new series, collectors can look forward to owning meticulously crafted representations of their favorite characters from this iconic era of the Star Trek universe.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EXO-6 Una Chin-Riley figure

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EXO-6 Spock figure

    StarTrek.com

    EXO-6’s attention to detail in sculpting, likeness, and screen-accurate costumes has earned them a reputation as one of the foremost manufacturers of Star Trek collectibles.

    Fans can expect the same level of dedication and excellence in EXO-6's upcoming line of figures from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Each figure will showcase the unique characteristics and personality of the respective character, providing collectors with an opportunity to own a piece of the Star Trek universe that is truly immersive.The announcement of EXO-6's foray into Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes at a time when excitement for the series is at its peak. With its exploration of new worlds and fresh adventures, this series promises to reignite the spirit of exploration and wonder that has been central to the Star Trek franchise since its inception.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EXO-6 Christine Chapel figure

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EXO-6 La'An Noonien-Singh figure

    StarTrek.com

    As fans eagerly await the release of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds's musical episode this week and epic Season 2 conclusion next week, and the accompanying 1:6 scale figures from EXO-6, the future looks brighter than ever for collectors. The opportunity to own museum-grade representations of these beloved characters will undoubtedly become the centerpiece of many collections, honoring the enduring legacy of Star Trek while celebrating the new horizons that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will undoubtedly explore. Pre-orders for the first character will start soon with figures shipping in early 2024.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EXO-6 figures

    StarTrek.com

    Prepare to embark on a new voyage into the Star Trek universe with EXO-6's upcoming collection of 1:6 scale figures from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Subscribe to the EXO-6 newsletter for further updates and prepare to boldly go where no collector has gone before!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

