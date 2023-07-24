EXCERPT: Strange New Showrunner Henry Alonso Myers Interview in Star Trek Explorer #4

STAR TREK EXPLORER: You basically recreated “Balance of Terror” for the season finale, “You basically recreated “Balance of Terror” for the season finale, “A Quality of Mercy.” Take us through and how you did so.

HENRY ALONSO MYERS: I love that episode. We called it internally, “The Ghost of Pikemas Future.” The goal was… a unique way to do a finale that would put our cast in the situations of a TOS episode; recreate them, but with Pike and our new people in those positions. It didn’t change where it goes because of that. That was one of those episodes that was a Star Trek fan’s delight. There’s a whole sequence from “Balance of Terror” that we recreated shot by shot, which you didn’t have to know to enjoy the episode. But for fans who knew it, they’re like, “Oh my God!” We went so far.

That episode was shot by Magdalena Górka. We had two DPs, Glen Keenan and Magdalena. She recreated this amazing splash eye light that they did on TOS. The Bridge had the same feel. We got to introduce the Romulans, go to their ship and see that side. The fun of that was, we were quite literally doing what the central message of the show is. If Gene [Roddenberry] was doing this today, what would it be? That’s how we approached it, and with big effects, the types of characters you’d see today, characters who are recognizable to a modern audience, a modern approach to visual effects, costumes, and everything. We got to do it.

