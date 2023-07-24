Enterprise’s Ambitious Arcs

From The Original Series' “The Menagerie” duology to the lengthy struggle against the Dominion as depicted in Deep Space Nine, the Star Trek franchise has never been a stranger to epic, multi-episode story arcs. Discovery and Picard have even been organized into season-long narratives, where each year’s adventures are dedicated to pursuing a specific plot.

However, no other Trek series has attempted what Enterprise accomplished in its popular fourth season — a year’s worth of episodes almost entirely divided into mini-arcs consisting of two- and three-part storylines. These installments served as exciting entries in the NX-01 Enterprise’s journey while simultaneously connecting the show with other elements of Star Trek lore.

Let’s look back on the intriguing escapades chronicled in its final season.