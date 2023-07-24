Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published Jan 29, 2023

    Ed Speleers and Todd Stashwick Join the Season 3 Cast of Star Trek: Picard

    Their roles were revealed in the official trailer!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Key Art

    StarTrek.com

    The official trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard debuted during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game. The final season of Star Trek: Picard premieres on Thursday, February 16, with new episodes of the 10-episode-long season available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

    Additionally, the trailer revealed two new Season 3 cast members. Ed Speleers (Outlander, You) will appear as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, The Last Thing He Told Me) will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the U.S.S. Titan.

    Official Trailer | Star Trek: Picard - Season 3

    In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

    Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Star Trek original series.

    Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ensemble Art featuring Jean-Luc Picard, Beverly Crusher, Worf, Lore, Deanna Troi, Will Riker, Raffi, Seven of Nine, and Ed Speelers' character, including the U.S.S. Titan

    StarTrek.com

    The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for Season 3.

    Seasons 1 and 2 of Star Trek: Picard are currently available to watch now.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard also streams on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Picard is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Topics

    Related

    What the Helm: Star Trek's Astonishing Viewscreen Reveals
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic featuring several different iterations of Federation viewscreens
    What Would a Starfleet Captain Do?
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of five different panels featuring different iterations of Star Trek comm badges on uniforms
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Romulan Fashion: A Symbol of Strength
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Graphic illustration of three Romulan showcase their uniforms and strong shoulder pads against a green checkerboard background
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top