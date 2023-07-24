Ed Speleers and Todd Stashwick Join the Season 3 Cast of Star Trek: Picard

The official trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard debuted during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game. The final season of Star Trek: Picard premieres on Thursday, February 16, with new episodes of the 10-episode-long season available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

Additionally, the trailer revealed two new Season 3 cast members. Ed Speleers (Outlander, You) will appear as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, The Last Thing He Told Me) will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the U.S.S. Titan.