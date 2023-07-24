What Would a Starfleet Captain Do?

Look, I know Star Trek is fiction. I know the future of 2370, or 2266, or even 3189 isn't our future, but as author John DuFresne writes, "Fiction is the lie that tells the truth." While that shiny, utopian future may not be real, the truths of the Starfleet Captain's code are — being brave, looking out for others, having compassion, and living curiously about the wonder of the universe around us. These principles gave me focus, something to return to in my darkest of hours. This became a pillar of strength to lean on when the odds looked slim and the shields were failing.

I called upon that Starfleet Captain strength again, the night my Mom called to share she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer. When I begin to worry, and feel anxious, the first thing that happens physiologically is I begin to feel cold. I feel like I've just taken a plunge into a freezing churning river, the insides of my body are frozen solid, and I can't get warm. The night my Mom shared her diagnosis, I felt that icy chill, that arctic distilled feeling of dread. After we hung up, my wife Lisa wrapped me in a blanket, and I remember feeling echoey and empty inside. Both of my parents, now, were sick. The two people who I loved the most, the people who'd raised me, taught me everything I knew were battling unbearable odds.

The next morning, I woke up with the sun. I'd slept very little, and it was a cold winter morning. I poured a steaming cup of coffee and stood by the window. Outside, the pines gently swayed with the wind. I inhaled from the mug, and for a moment, I felt like Captain Janeway at the window of her Ready Room, coffee in hand, alone, worried, far from home. I went upstairs and retrieved my combadge again. If she could do it, I could too. If alone in the Delta Quadrant, she could put her faith and trust in the principles behind this little piece of metal, I could too. I had to. There wasn't time to flounder and cry, to waste time that could be spent validating my loved ones. I needed to be brave like Captain Janeway.