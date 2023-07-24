The Dual Paths of the Orions and the Andorians

The third season premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, "That Hope Is You, Part 1," introduced viewers to the 32nd Century. This is the farthest point in the Star Trek timeline to be explored in a weekly series, and it’s proving to be a much more hostile environment for the crew of Discovery. The Federation is a shadow of its former self, and unexpected alliances have risen in its place. Case in point, the Orions and the Andorians formed a partnership on the Mercantile, which shocked Michael Burnham. In the past, neither race seemed like natural allies.

In Star Trek: The Original Series episode, "Journey to Babel," the Orions tried to disrupt a diplomatic mission by murdering delegates. The Orion saboteur, Thelev, was also surgically altered to pass as an Andorian, and given a cover identity to hide his true mission and motives. Those actions suggest that the Orions and the Andorians have been at odds before. Certainly both races have had vastly different relationships with the Federation.