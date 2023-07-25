Dispatches from #STLV: Time Traveling Through the 'Star Trek' Universe

Part of Dr. MacDonald’s task was not simply to provide an overview of the number of times the writers relied on time travel – which it turns out, were many – but also to help the audience decipher when there is any sensible, and real, the science behind it. For example, in the TOS episode “Assignment Earth,” time travel is tied to something called a ‘lightspeed breakaway factor.’ This might sound cool, but it’s completely made up.

Similarly in the Voyager episode ‘Year of Hell,’ there is extensive mention of a subatomic particle called the chroniton, which has the power to affect the flow of time. Chronitons are not real – they were developed as a concept for the TNG episode ‘The Next Phase,’ by Star Trek writer and producer Ronald D. Moore. Chronitons are far from the only Star Trek time travel invention. MacDonald pointed out other imaginary physical phenomena that drove the plots of several episodes. For example, the Voyager episode ‘Parallax’ involves something called a quantum singularity, and DS9 episode ‘The Sound of Her Voice’ has metreon radiation, which can interact with dark matter.

Dr. MacDonald was careful not to give off the impression that all of Star Trek’s science is made up and made a point of highlighting science that the writers used for inspiration. For example, wormholes are hypothetically possible according to calculations using Einstein’s relativity. A specific type of wormhole that connects two particular points in space and time appear in TOS’s ‘Guardian of Forever’ and TAS’s ‘Yesteryear.’ In the Voyager episode ‘Future’s End,’ a particle called a graviton is said to create a temporal inversion – a reversing of time. While it’s unlikely that gravitons can cause a temporal inversion, they are a hypothesized particle that is the subject of active research in theoretical physics.