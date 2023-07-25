Living Well Beyond the (Dr. Ira) Graves

Behold the Glass Brain

What you're looking at is a stunning new way to visualize a human brain in action. This technique, developed at two California State Universities (San Diego and San Francisco), uses a combination of magnetic resonance and diffusion tensor imaging to create a high-resolution 3D model of a brain in real time. Watch as clusters of neurons strobe and flare; you're looking at someone's thoughts as they're happening. At the moment, we don't know exactly which parts of the brain are doing what, but we'll figure it out. Imaging at this resolution and speed wasn't possible until now.

Where might this technology lead us? Consider the brain you're using right now to read these words — gathering signals from your optic nerves, interpreting input, translating it into concepts. That brain is made of neurons, living tissue. Imagine building a perfect replica out of something else – circuits, optronic pathways, positronic relays (thank you, Dr. Soong). What if we used something like a Glass Brain imager to scan the patterns of activity in a human brain, then mapped the exact same patterns into an artificial one. Are those thoughts? Have we created consciousness?

The questions don't stop there. Is it possible there's something intrinsic to the firing patterns of organic brains that mean an artificial one — even if it was a perfect structural copy — just can't create true thoughts? Or what if the opposite is true, and there are no limitations? Suppose we perfect a technique that lets us use Glass Brain imaging to map a human consciousness onto an android brain. Would it be an exact copy of the person we were scanning? Would the human and the android copy move and react to stimuli identically? What if we turned off the Glass Brain link; would the android brain's new pattern sustain itself? Would it continue to behave in exactly the same way as the original even without the link? Or would it diverge, changing into something else over time, effectively creating a new personality, a sentient being, a soul, housed in an artificial body free from the ravages of age or disease?