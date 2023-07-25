10 Times The Computer Went Bonkers on Star Trek

Of all of the technological marvels showcased on Star Trek, perhaps the most impressive is the universal translator, which not only lets the people of Earth talk with other species but with each other.

The crew of the Discovery finds out how useful they are the hard way when the translators go wild in the episode "An Obol for Charon." When a giant orb infects the ship with a computer virus, the universal translator spits out words in random languages, but luckily the bridge has a back-up translator and the problem’s soon fixed. The same can’t be said for the ship’s holographic comm system, however, which is ripped out on Captain Pike’s orders early in the episode, setting the stage for the video screens seen in The Original Series.

The First Holo-Activist