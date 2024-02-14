Star Trek: Discovery's Final Adventure to Premiere Globally on April 4

Paramount+ today revealed Star Trek: Discovery's highly anticipated final adventure will premiere globally on April 4. The first two episodes of the series’ 10-episode final season will be available to stream at launch, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

This season finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.