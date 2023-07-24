Deconstructing Gabriel Lorca

Lorca and Michael Burnham first meet in “Context Is for Kings,” aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, with prisoner Burnham stepping into the Captain’s Ready Room. A monitor reveals the Klingons controlling a lot of territory. The room is dark. “No matter how deep you are in space,” he says, staring out the window, “you almost feel like you see home, don’t you think? Maybe it’s just me.” He chalks up the light aversion to a recent battle injury. “I like to think it makes me mysterious,” he says. Lorca then offers a reluctant Burnham a second chance, a shot at winning the war and sending everyone home. Later, Lorca introduces Burnham to the Mycelium spores, which he considers the secret to defeating the Klingons.

Further, Lorca baits the hook to enlist his mutineer by appealing to Burnham’s deepest desires — atonement, redemption, the chance to right wrongs and save lives, and an assurance that Captain Georgiou didn’t die in vain. Burnham started the war, Lorca reasons, and this is her chance to end it.