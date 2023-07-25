Dahj, Soji, Girl Dads, and Me

Throughout 2009, I battled cancer. Following months of chemotherapy, my wife Michelle and I learned that my cancer fight had left me effectively sterile. Combined with her lower fertility, our doctors were not optimistic that we would have more children. And though we loved our son deeply, Michelle particularly was devastated. More than anything, she dreamed of having a daughter. We were heartbroken at the news, but hugged our boy a little tighter.

As days turned to weeks and months to years, Michelle and I kept our hopes to have a daughter secret. Thanks to the seemingly insurmountable debt we’d incurred fighting cancer as a full time freelance writer, we couldn’t afford fertility treatments. And with directions from my doctors to wait for at least a year to try to have a baby to allow the chemotherapy poisons to be fully purged from my body, we tried to bury thoughts of a child. However, the universe had a different idea.

More than two-and-a-half years after completing chemo, Michelle and I felt pressed to take the risk and try to have another child. I was terrified. But we dismissed those fears and downloaded a fertility app; and when Michelle went to the doctor a few weeks later for an unrelated appointment, we learned, to our great shock, that it had worked. Michelle was pregnant with, we discovered another month later, twin girls. After picking our jaws up off the floor (and rating the app five stars), we prepared for the arrival of our miracle daughters.