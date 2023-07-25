Star Trek: Picard Will be The Next Generation of Trek for Young Fans

As Deep Space Nine and Voyager debuted and The Next Generation soared off to the big screen, my allegiance to Star Trek remained deep. I appreciated greatly that the life lessons and allegories continued. In fact, DS9 became (and remains) my favorite series of the franchise. However, perhaps because I was as young as I was when it brought me into Trekdom, or because it was my safe haven from the bullying I endured at school, or because of the developmental enlightenment it brought me, The Next Generation was my home and its cast my friends and heroes.

Fast forward to adulthood. In the 25 years since The Next Generation aired its final TV episode “All Good Things...,” there’s been good Star Trek and not-so-good Star Trek. As a literal lifelong fan, I’ve seen it all. I’ve liked most of it, disliked some of it, and loved all of it. And my perspective on the morality plays presented as “continuing missions” has evolved as I’ve matured. Episodes like “Relics” and its warning about ageism and “Tapestry” with its message about courage and risk mean as much to me now rewatching as the others did in my childhood. But the biggest change in my fandom has come about by my role as a father.

From the time he was born in January 2008, my son Jonas has watched various forms of Star Trek with me. For many years, the action and adventure of The Original Series, its animated counterpart, and the Kelvin Timeline were his favorites. Captain Kirk was his hero (and third grade Halloween costume) and a phaser became one of his favorite toys. Then, through parentally-guided viewing, Discovery became his favorite. With the resurgence of the franchise and online streaming providing a much better viewing experience than over-the-air TV, I saw in my son a parallel to my own childhood. Though he wasn’t quite as interested in The Next Generation because, I think, he considered it too cerebral.