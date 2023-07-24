Assimilate with the Collective with This Borg Cube Candy Box Earrings Craft

Are you ready for an Ensign-level mission?

Then, lower your shields, surrender your candy, and get ready to make your own candy-box Borg earrings...

Wondering what to do with all your sweet treats? Luckily, we’ve got an up-cycled project that will put all those mini candy boxes to good use. It’s the perfect fashion accessory for any Queen or drone looking to add stylistic distinctiveness to their own.