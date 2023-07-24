Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Feature

    Published May 3, 2023

    Assimilate with the Collective with This Borg Cube Candy Box Earrings Craft

    Lower your shields and prepare for a new DIY fit for a Queen or drone!

    By Mary Czerwinski
    Trek-it-yourself illustrated banner featuring craft supplies for Borg earrings craft

    StarTrek.com / Rob DeHart

    Are you ready for an Ensign-level mission?

    Then, lower your shields, surrender your candy, and get ready to make your own candy-box Borg earrings...

    Wondering what to do with all your sweet treats? Luckily, we’ve got an up-cycled project that will put all those mini candy boxes to good use. It’s the perfect fashion accessory for any Queen or drone looking to add stylistic distinctiveness to their own.

    Candy-Box Borg Cube Earrings Craft

    StarTrek.com

    What You’ll Need

    • Two (2) mini candy boxes
    • Grey/Silver and Black Acrylic paints
    • One (1) black plastic needle point sheet
    • Adhesive or Craft Glue
    • Paint brush or foam brush
    • Two (2) 1” silver earring hooks
    • Scissors

    Trek-It-Yourself

    Step One: Empty and enjoy your candy. (This is the easiest and most fun step of all!)

    Step Two: Run your fishhook earring through the center top of the box from the opened end. It’s important to do this step before sealing your box.

    Candy-Box Borg Cube Earrings Craft

    StarTrek.com

    Candy-Box Borg Cube Earrings Craft

    StarTrek.com

    Step Three: Use a small amount of craft glue to seal the flaps shut on the opened end.

    Step Four: Protect your work surface with a newspaper or drop cloth and paint all four sides of the box pewter grey with your acrylic paint. Let dry for at least 1/2 an hour.

    Candy-Box Borg Cube Earrings Craft

    StarTrek.com

    Step Five: While your paint is drying, cut pieces of your needle point sheet to fit all four sides of the box. Those will then be glued to the surface. Also, cut out random shapes from the needlepoint sheets, such as tiny squares and rectangles. These will look like the random ship pieces stuck to the side of the Borg cube.

    Candy-Box Borg Cube Earrings Craft

    StarTrek.com

    Step Six: Once your paint is dry, glue the needle point cut outs to the four sides. Then, add your smaller pieces on top in any way you’d like.

    Candy-Box Borg Cube Earrings Craft

    StarTrek.com

    TreknoTip: If the plastic pieces aren't sticking to the needlepoint sheet, you can glue some dark green felt to the back of the pieces to give more grip.

    Candy-Box Borg Cube Earrings Craft

    StarTrek.com

    Step Seven (of Nine): Allow to air dry and then paint the black sheets with some grey and silver paint to add distress to your ship.

    TreknoTip: You can add small green or red brads to represent tractor and cutting beams.

    Candy-Box Borg Cube Earrings Craft

    StarTrek.com

    Want to add more stylish distinctiveness to your home? Check out our Borg cube tissue box cover tutorial.

    This article was originally published on October 11, 2018.

    Mary Czerwinski is a Los Angeles-based crafter and host of an online DIY-series, Glue Guns & Phasers. She hosts crafting workshops at Star Trek conventions and local businesses. Czerwinski was featured in the Star Trek Craft Book.

