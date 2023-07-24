Captains Sisko and Pike Reflect on the Conscience of Conflict

Although their situations paralleled one another, the two senior officers wrestled with their emotions in vastly different ways. Given the top secret nature of his assignment, Sisko could not even open up to his dear friend Jadzia Dax. Seeking an outlet, Sisko elected to work through his turmoil in a personal log. The recording followed the incident with Senator Vreenak by roughly two weeks. Sisko narrated the tale from his perspective and supplied the reasoning behind his controversial moves.

As difficult as this task proved to be, the cathartic gesture seemed to relieve much of Sisko’s stress. “So... I lied. I cheated. I bribed men to cover the crimes of other men. I am an accessory to murder. But the most damning thing of all, I think I can live with it,” declared the captain as he neared the end of the log entry, “And if I had to do it all over again, I would.” Considering how soon these words were spoken after the events he described, it appeared as if Sisko came to terms with his deeds in a relatively brief window. Of course, the war still raged around him, so perhaps the desire to defeat the Dominion served to distract Sisko from his guilt.

Conversely, Pike had the unfortunate luxury of living with his stress during peacetime. The captain’s angst surely began when the Enterprise was first ordered to keep out of the fight, and the tension gradually tore at Pike’s conscience throughout the first half of Discovery’s second season. The 23rd Century officer did have one advantage over his 24th Century counterpart, as he was able to openly discuss his views with colleagues. In “Brother,” Pike confessed to Burnham that watching the Klingon War from afar took a toll on his crew, and his disdain for his orders to continue Enterprise’s five-year mission boiled over when he verbally sparred with Admiral Cornwell in front of Discovery’s Bridge crew in “Project Daedalus.”

Ash Tyler recognized the captain’s trauma and charged Pike with purposely putting himself in harm’s way as some sort of self-inflicted penance for his inaction. The strife between the captain and Tyler came to a head in “Light and Shadows,” when Pike disregarded Saru’s objections and volunteered to pilot a shuttle during a perilous operation over Kaminar. The captain claimed his dislike for Tyler stemmed from Voq’s murder of Dr. Culber, but Tyler concluded that his inner Klingon reminded Pike of the war. The former torchbearer accused the captain of endangering their lives in order to demonstrate his bravery, an allegation that Pike eventually conceded to be true.