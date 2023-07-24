10 Reasons Why Captain Sisko is the Most Relatable Captain

In “The Visitor,” one of the great hours of the Star Trek franchise, Sisko found himself popping into and out of existence, for mere minutes at a time, throughout Jake's lifetime. First, let us give props to Sisko for being relatively zen about his predicament. (Take a moment to remember Picard running around his ship in a bathrobe asking people for the stardate). Second, let us give him even more props for appreciating that the real issue was Jake’s future. Sisko, essentially, was a ghost haunting his son. In the minutes he had, he did not bother with technobabble solutions to save himself; he encouraged Jake to live a good life. In the end, he was content simply to watch his son, now an old man, dozing in a chair.

Starfleet captains tend to not accept that they are not always in control. Kirk cheated to beat the unbeatable Kobayashi Maru test. Janeway miraculously got her ship home… and then she traveled back in time to get the ship home faster. A key part of Burnham’s character (called out on separate occasions by Spock and the Federation president, no less) is that she cannot accept that she cannot save everyone.

Sisko was often as brash as the rest of them, but the brashness was tempered. After graduating from Starfleet Academy, his goal was to become captain by age 30 and admiral by age 40. Instead, he was a widower and a single father, assigned to a remote outpost that used to be a forced labor camp. In the episode “In the Pale Moonlight,” another of the franchise’s finest hours, his sense of realism came to the forefront. He had the grounding of someone who knew the universe could go sideways, and knew how to accept where that would lead him.